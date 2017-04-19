Farquhar earned his third hold of the season in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers, pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning and recording two strikeouts.

The veteran righty had his first truly poor outing of the season Sunday versus the Red Sox, giving up two earned runs on two hits over 1.1 innings. Tuesday's effort thus represented a nice bounce-back effort, particularly because Farquhar escaped unscathed after coming on with runners on first and second and no one out. He figures to continue receiving plenty of work as one of manager Kevin Cash's more trusted options out of the bullpen.