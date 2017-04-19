Rays' Danny Farquhar: Bounces back with strong outing Tuesday
Farquhar earned his third hold of the season in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers, pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning and recording two strikeouts.
The veteran righty had his first truly poor outing of the season Sunday versus the Red Sox, giving up two earned runs on two hits over 1.1 innings. Tuesday's effort thus represented a nice bounce-back effort, particularly because Farquhar escaped unscathed after coming on with runners on first and second and no one out. He figures to continue receiving plenty of work as one of manager Kevin Cash's more trusted options out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Works around control issues Thursday•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Solid relief outing Thursday•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Dominant in Opening Day relief outing•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Avoids arbitration with Rays•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Credited with third hold of season Tuesday•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Gets one-inning win Friday•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...