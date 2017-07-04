Rays' Danny Farquhar: Outrighted to Triple-A
Farquhar accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
The 30-year-old was unable to fetch much interest as a waiver claim after submitting a 4.11 ERA and 33:22 K:BB over 35 innings. Now more than three years removed from his last stint as a closer in the big leagues with the Mariners and struggling to contribute in a middle-relief role, Farquhar no longer finds himself on the fantasy landscape.
