Farquhar fired a scoreless inning in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees, issuing two walks and uncorking a wild pitch but also recording two strikeouts.

The veteran reliever has now turned in scoreless appearances in four of his first trips to the mound this season. He made it interesting Thursday, however, walking Starlin Castro to open the eighth and advancing him to second on an errant pitch. Farquhar then bore down to get Chase Headley and Greg Bird swinging before picking Aaron Judge off first after intentionally walking him. Farquhar has been a trusted late-inning option for manager Kevin Cash thus far, and Brad Boxberger's move to the 60-day disabled list Friday should help keep him as a viable setup option behind closer Alex Colome for the time being.