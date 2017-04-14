Rays' Danny Farquhar: Works around control issues Thursday
Farquhar fired a scoreless inning in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees, issuing two walks and uncorking a wild pitch but also recording two strikeouts.
The veteran reliever has now turned in scoreless appearances in four of his first trips to the mound this season. He made it interesting Thursday, however, walking Starlin Castro to open the eighth and advancing him to second on an errant pitch. Farquhar then bore down to get Chase Headley and Greg Bird swinging before picking Aaron Judge off first after intentionally walking him. Farquhar has been a trusted late-inning option for manager Kevin Cash thus far, and Brad Boxberger's move to the 60-day disabled list Friday should help keep him as a viable setup option behind closer Alex Colome for the time being.
More News
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Solid relief outing Thursday•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Dominant in Opening Day relief outing•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Avoids arbitration with Rays•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Credited with third hold of season Tuesday•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Gets one-inning win Friday•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Fires pair of strong innings Monday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...