Rays' David Carpenter: Signs minor league contract with Tampa Bay
Carpenter agreed to a minor league deal with the Rays, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Carpenter spent last year with the Angels but never made an appearance with the big league team, posting a 7.80 ERA across 15 innings with Triple-A Salt Lake. He last pitched in the majors in 2015, logging a 4.01 ERA in 24.2 innings with the Yankees and Nationals. He won't have much of an impact in 2017 and will primarily serve as an organizational depth piece.
