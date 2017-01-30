Carpenter agreed to a minor league deal with the Rays, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Carpenter spent last year with the Angels but never made an appearance with the big league team, posting a 7.80 ERA across 15 innings with Triple-A Salt Lake. He last pitched in the majors in 2015, logging a 4.01 ERA in 24.2 innings with the Yankees and Nationals. He won't have much of an impact in 2017 and will primarily serve as an organizational depth piece.