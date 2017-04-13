Norris is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Norris is batting just .200 on the young season, and after starting the past two games behind the plate, he'll get the night off Thursday. Jesus Sucre will set up behind the dish in his stead.

