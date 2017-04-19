Norris went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers.

The veteran backstop has gone 3-for-8 with a double and Tuesday's RBI over his last two games, pushing his average back to .200. Norris also drove in his first run since April 7 when he drove in Brad Miller in the sixth, and he continues to log the majority of starts behind the plate. The 28-year-old hasn't consistently hit for average since 2015 but has at least lowered his strikeout rate from the career-high 30.3 percent he notched last season to 25.6 percent, while also boosting his contact rate from 67 percent to 73 percent.