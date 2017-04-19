Rays' Derek Norris: Contributes two hits Tuesday
Norris went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers.
The veteran backstop has gone 3-for-8 with a double and Tuesday's RBI over his last two games, pushing his average back to .200. Norris also drove in his first run since April 7 when he drove in Brad Miller in the sixth, and he continues to log the majority of starts behind the plate. The 28-year-old hasn't consistently hit for average since 2015 but has at least lowered his strikeout rate from the career-high 30.3 percent he notched last season to 25.6 percent, while also boosting his contact rate from 67 percent to 73 percent.
More News
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...