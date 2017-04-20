Rays' Derek Norris: Not starting Thursday
Norris is out of the lineup Thursday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After starting three straight games, Norris will take a seat in favor of Jesus Sucre for the afternoon contest. Barring a pinch-hit appearance, Norris will finish the series 2-for-8 with one RBI and two strikeouts.
