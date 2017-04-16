Norris is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It looks to be little more than a routine day off for Norris, who went 0-for-7 while starting the first two games of the series. Jesus Sucre will get the nod at catcher, serving as the battery mate for Alex Cobb.

