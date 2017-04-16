Rays' Derek Norris: Sitting out Sunday
Norris is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It looks to be little more than a routine day off for Norris, who went 0-for-7 while starting the first two games of the series. Jesus Sucre will get the nod at catcher, serving as the battery mate for Alex Cobb.
