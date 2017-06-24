Rays' Derek Norris: To be designated for assignment
Norris will be designated for assignment Saturday to clear space for Wilson Ramos's return from the disabled list.
Norris just couldn't hack it at the plate for the Rays in Ramos's stead, as he mustered just a .188/.242/.347 batting line over 194 plate appearances. He was similarly bad in 2016 (.186/.255/.328), but it's possible Norris's strong campaigns with the Athletics will convince somebody he's worth a waiver claim.
More News
-
Rays' Derek Norris: Perfect night at plate Friday•
-
Rays' Derek Norris: Hits bench for second straight contest•
-
Rays' Derek Norris: Hits bench after three straight starts•
-
Rays' Derek Norris: Clubs eighth homer in Sunday blowout•
-
Rays' Derek Norris: Sits for second straight day•
-
Rays' Derek Norris: Hits bench Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...
-
Roto Trade Chart: Stash alerts
If you're dominating your league, now is not a bad time to start looking at stashes who could...