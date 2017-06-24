Norris will be designated for assignment Saturday to clear space for Wilson Ramos's return from the disabled list.

Norris just couldn't hack it at the plate for the Rays in Ramos's stead, as he mustered just a .188/.242/.347 batting line over 194 plate appearances. He was similarly bad in 2016 (.186/.255/.328), but it's possible Norris's strong campaigns with the Athletics will convince somebody he's worth a waiver claim.