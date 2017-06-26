Rays' Diego Moreno: Shifted to 60-day DL
Moreno (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day DL on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Moreno still hasn't resumed throwing after suffering a setback in his recovery last week, so the Rays decided to shift him to the 60-day DL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the recently acquired Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique). He'll now be eligible to return anytime after July 24, though it's still unclear quite when he'll be ready.
