Moreno (shoulder) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Moreno has made steady progress since suffering a setback in his recovery in late June, but he'll likely need to begin another minor-league rehab assignment before he's able to be activated from the 60-day DL. The team has provided no insight on when Moreno may begin tossing to live batters again, so we'll just have to wait and see.

