Rays' Drew Smyly: Traded to Mariners

Smyly was traded to the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for a three-player package headlined by Mallex Smith.

The Rays had been looking to trade Smyly in order to avoid paying him in arbitration, and they found a partner in the Mariners. Tampa Bay received Smith, Carlos Vargas and Ryan Yarbrough in the return package. Smyly goes from one pitcher's park to another, but will receive more run support with the Mariners and will not have to deal with the harsh pitching conditions of the other parks in the AL East as frequently. He posted a 4.88 ERA (4.49 FIP), 1.27 WHIP and 167:49 K:BB in 175.1 innings last year. The home run ball really did him in, as has been the case his whole career, but his 1.64 HR/9 last season represented a career worst. Smyly is a good bet to rebound somewhat, likely pitching as a No. 4 starter for the Mariners.