Ramirez agreed to a one-year, $3.125 million deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

He received a slight bump from the $2.375 million he made in his first year as an arbitration-eligible player after the 2015 season. The Rays' rotation is slightly less stacked after they traded Drew Smyly to the Mariners, but there has been no indication that Ramirez will be moved out of the bullpen. Look for him to continue to be used in mid-leverage situations, often being used for more than one inning in relief.