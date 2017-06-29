Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Clean inning in bullpen return
Ramirez fired a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates, recording a strikeout.
The recently displaced starter may not be thrilled with his return to the bullpen, but he's proven adept in that role before. Ramirez got his latest relief tenure off to a solid start Wednesday, and if his past usage is any indication, he'll likely see a fair share of multi-inning opportunities going forward.
