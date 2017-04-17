Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Confirmed as Thursday starter
Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Ramirez would enter the rotation and start Thursday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramirez was a natural choice to replace Jake Odorizzi (hamstring) in the rotation, as he came on in Saturday's game against the Red Sox to pitch two innings of long relief after Odorizzi exited early. Given his prior experience as a starting pitcher, Ramirez may not face a strict pitch limit Thursday, though the Rays would probably prefer to keep him under 100 as he aims to stretch his arm out. Odorizzi is expected to miss more than the minimum 10 days with the injury, so Ramirez could be on tap for multiple starts if he performs well enough Thursday.
More News
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Strong candidate to fill in for Odorizzi•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Plays long-relief role adeptly Saturday•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Notches first win of season Saturday•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Earns first hold of season Thursday•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Pitching solidly despite two spring losses•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Solid peripherals despite 4.50 ERA•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...