Ramirez (2-0) allowed a single run on just two hits while striking out five batters over five innings during Thursday's win over Detroit.

This was the first start of the season for Ramirez, and he was pulled after throwing just 66 pitches. He went 11-5 with a 3.13 ERA and struck out 110 batters over 144 innings over a 25-start span in 2015, so there is some upside here. He'll probably make a start against Baltimore next week with Jake Odorizzi nursing a hamstring injury.