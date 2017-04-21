Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Dazzles in first start of 2017
Ramirez (2-0) allowed a single run on just two hits while striking out five batters over five innings during Thursday's win over Detroit.
This was the first start of the season for Ramirez, and he was pulled after throwing just 66 pitches. He went 11-5 with a 3.13 ERA and struck out 110 batters over 144 innings over a 25-start span in 2015, so there is some upside here. He'll probably make a start against Baltimore next week with Jake Odorizzi nursing a hamstring injury.
More News
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Confirmed as Thursday starter•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Strong candidate to fill in for Odorizzi•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Plays long-relief role adeptly Saturday•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Notches first win of season Saturday•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Earns first hold of season Thursday•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Pitching solidly despite two spring losses•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...