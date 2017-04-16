Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Plays long-relief role adeptly Saturday
Ramirez gave up one earned run on three hits over four innings in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out two.
The right-hander stepped up in relief of Jake Odorizzi (hamstring) after the latter's sudden exit from the game. Saturday's scenario was one that exemplified the value of Ramirez, who as a former starter, can eat up plenty of innings when called upon. The 26-year-old helped keep the potent Red Sox lineup at bay over his four frames on what was a precariously windy afternoon at Fenway Park, with his one mistake coming on the solo home run he gave up in the second to Mitch Moreland. The outing was Ramirez's longest of the season by far, and he's now posting a 3.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB over 9.2 innings.
