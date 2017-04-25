Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Scratched due to weather conditions
Ramirez was scratched from Tuesday's start due to uncertain weather conditions in Baltimore, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Apparently there is no injury in play; rather manager Kevin Cash seems to be anticipating a weather delay and didn't want to risk an abbreviated outing from Ramirez. Austin Pruitt is now starting while Ramirez will be available out of the bullpen if needed.
