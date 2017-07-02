Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Solid long-relief outing Saturday
Ramirez fired three scoreless innings in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Orioles, allowing three hits and recording two strikeouts.
The outing was a prototypical one for Ramirez in his bullpen role, as his ability to eat up innings in the middle of games has proven valuable on many occasions in the past. The part-time starter was moved back to a relief role against his wishes recently, but Saturday's effort was a perfect example of why manager Kevin Cash likes him as an option in that capacity.
More News
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Clean inning in bullpen return•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: To lose rotation spot•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Bounces back, earns win over Reds•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Implodes against Tigers•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Pitches to contact in Saturday no-decision•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Struggles again Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...