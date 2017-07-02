Ramirez fired three scoreless innings in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Orioles, allowing three hits and recording two strikeouts.

The outing was a prototypical one for Ramirez in his bullpen role, as his ability to eat up innings in the middle of games has proven valuable on many occasions in the past. The part-time starter was moved back to a relief role against his wishes recently, but Saturday's effort was a perfect example of why manager Kevin Cash likes him as an option in that capacity.