Ramirez, who worked four strong innings in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox after Jake Odorizzi (hamstring) exited the game, could take the latter's place in the rotation while he's sidelined, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash has deemed Ramirez "one of the leading candidates" to take the two turns in the rotation that Odorizzi is slated to miss while on the disabled list. The 26-year-old right-hander turned in only one start last season and was effective, firing 5.2 scoreless innings against the White Sox and allowing just three hits in the process. If he indeed gets the nod, Ramirez's first start will come against the Tigers at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.