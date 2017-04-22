Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Tabbed as Tuesday's starter
Ramirez has been confirmed as Tuesday's starter against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Even with Jake Odorizzi (hamstring) nearing a return from the disabled list, Ramirez will remain on turn and get another start in the rotation. He had an excellent outing in his first start of the year Thursday, holding the Tigers to one run on two hits while fanning five batters. Ramirez will likely return to his role as a long reliever upon Odorizzi's return, however.
