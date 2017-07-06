Ramirez (4-3) gave up four earned runs on three hits and a walk over one-plus inning in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Cubs. He also recorded a strikeout and was charged with his first blown save of the season.

Ramirez experienced his first hiccup since returning to the bullpen, allowing a game-tying three-run home run to Jon Jay in the sixth. The 27-year-old right-hander has now given up multiple earned runs in six of his last eight trips to the mound as either a starter or reliever, a stretch that's ballooned his ERA to 5.18. Despite the hiccup, Ramirez is likely manager Kevin Cash's most viable true long-relief option for the time being, although he'll certainly have to demonstrate that he can emerge from his current slide.