Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: To lose rotation spot
Ramirez will head back to the bullpen when Blake Snell gets recalled from Triple-A Durham to start Wednesday against the Pirates, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramirez nearly earned his second quality start of the year against Cincinnati this week, but has otherwise struggled to the tune of a 6.05 ERA as a starter. With the left-handed Snell on his way back up, and likely to stay, Ramirez will return to long relief, though he'll always be a candidate for a spot start if the Rays need one.
More News
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Bounces back, earns win over Reds•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Implodes against Tigers•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Pitches to contact in Saturday no-decision•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Struggles again Sunday•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Roughed up in Monday start•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Records save Sunday, will start Monday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...