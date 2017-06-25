Ramirez will head back to the bullpen when Blake Snell gets recalled from Triple-A Durham to start Wednesday against the Pirates, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez nearly earned his second quality start of the year against Cincinnati this week, but has otherwise struggled to the tune of a 6.05 ERA as a starter. With the left-handed Snell on his way back up, and likely to stay, Ramirez will return to long relief, though he'll always be a candidate for a spot start if the Rays need one.