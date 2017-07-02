Rays' Evan Longoria: Another multi-hit effort Saturday

Longoria went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Orioles.

Longoria opened the scoring on the day when he plated Mallex Smith with a first-inning single, and he went on to produce his third two-hit effort in the last four games. The 31-year-old has upped his batting average in each of the first three months of the season and has boosted his season figure a full 57 points since May 3.