Rays' Evan Longoria: Crosses home twice

Longoria went 0-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk during Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

Outside of going just 7-for-29 (.219 batting average), it's been a solid start for Longoria. The veteran has seven runs, two home runs and five RBI, but with an underwhelming supporting cast, he could have a tough time duplicating his 2016 numbers (81 runs, 36 home runs and 98 RBI with a .273/.318/.521 slash line). Still, Longoria is a set-and-forget option at the hot corner in the majority of leagues.