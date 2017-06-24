Rays' Evan Longoria: Crushes 11th home run Saturday

Longoria went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Orioles.

Longoria connected on his 11th bomb of the year to tie the game at three in the third inning. Despite hitting in the middle of the Rays lineup, Longoria's .428 slugging percentage has made him a disappointing fantasy player this season.

