Rays' Evan Longoria: Crushes third homer of season

Longoria went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's loss to the Astros.

Longoria smacked his third homer of the season to extend the Rays lead in the third inning of a game they'd go on to lose. Although he's gotten off to a slow start in the batting average department, he was finally able to post another bomb after going 12 games about one as he tries to follow up his 2016 season when he hit a career-high 36 homers