Rays' Evan Longoria: Drives in three Wednesday
Longoria went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Tigers.
It's his first multi-hit game since Opening Day, and even with Wednesday's big performance Longoria has still limped out to a .237/.343/.390 line through 16 games. He does have nine RBI but eight of them have come in only three games, as the 31-year-old has struggled to find any consistency early in the season.
