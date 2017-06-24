Rays' Evan Longoria: Equals season high with four RBI
Longoria went 1-for-3 with four RBI from a two-run single, a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk in Friday's 15-5 win over the Orioles. He also walked and scored twice.
In what was a red-letter night for the Rays offense, Longoria tied Shane Peterson for the team lead in RBI. It was the veteran third baseman's second four-RBI effort of the season and represented a breakout effort in that department, considering he'd driven in only one run in the previous seven games. Longoria's current .250 average represents a notable drop from last season's .273 figure, but his 17 percent strikeout rate is actually his lowest since he posted a 16.2 percent figure in 2011.
More News
-
Rays' Evan Longoria: Launches three-run bomb•
-
Rays' Evan Longoria: Crushes 11th home run Saturday•
-
Rays' Evan Longoria: Resting Wednesday•
-
Rays' Evan Longoria: Crosses plate three times Sunday•
-
Rays' Evan Longoria: On base four times Tuesday•
-
Rays' Evan Longoria: Goes 3-for-5 with two doubles•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...