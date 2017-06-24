Rays' Evan Longoria: Equals season high with four RBI

Longoria went 1-for-3 with four RBI from a two-run single, a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk in Friday's 15-5 win over the Orioles. He also walked and scored twice.

In what was a red-letter night for the Rays offense, Longoria tied Shane Peterson for the team lead in RBI. It was the veteran third baseman's second four-RBI effort of the season and represented a breakout effort in that department, considering he'd driven in only one run in the previous seven games. Longoria's current .250 average represents a notable drop from last season's .273 figure, but his 17 percent strikeout rate is actually his lowest since he posted a 16.2 percent figure in 2011.