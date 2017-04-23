Rays' Evan Longoria: Fuels Rays win with two doubles, two RBI
Longoria went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI during Saturday's win over Houston.
It's been a solid start to the campaign for the veteran, as Longoria has nine runs, three home runs and 12 RBI with a .250/.337/.444 slash line. While it might be difficult to repeat his 2016 numbers, he's locked in as a worthy starter at the hot corner in the majority of fantasy settings. Longoria is also sporting an active 7-for-17 stretch with four extra-base hits and six RBI over his past four games.
