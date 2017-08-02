Rays' Evan Longoria: Hits for cycle in win
Longoria hit for the cycle in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros, totaling three RBI from a two-run home run and a run-scoring triple and scoring twice.
Longoria became only the second player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, getting the two toughest hits out of the way early by launching his 17th homer of the season off Mike Fiers in the first and then roping his first three-bagger of the season in the third. The veteran third baseman has now boosted his season average 21 points to .276 since July 1, while clubbing five round trippers and driving in 18 runs over that span.
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...