Rays' Evan Longoria: Hits for cycle in win

Longoria hit for the cycle in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros, totaling three RBI from a two-run home run and a run-scoring triple and scoring twice.

Longoria became only the second player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, getting the two toughest hits out of the way early by launching his 17th homer of the season off Mike Fiers in the first and then roping his first three-bagger of the season in the third. The veteran third baseman has now boosted his season average 21 points to .276 since July 1, while clubbing five round trippers and driving in 18 runs over that span.