Rays' Evan Longoria: Launches three-run bomb

Longoria went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

It was a huge series against the Orioles for the third baseman, as Longoria hit two homers, drove in eight runs and scored four times. He's posting another solid fantasy campaign with 12 round trippers, 46 RBI and 43 runs, but his .253/.318/.434 slash line certainly isn't turning any heads.