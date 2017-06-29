Rays' Evan Longoria: Ropes pair of doubles Wednesday
Longoria went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and another two-bagger in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates.
The slugging third baseman now has hits in six straight, a span that includes five extra-base hits (three doubles, two homers). Longoria has also racked up a season-high 18 RBI in June, half of which have come in the last five games.
