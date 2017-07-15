Rays' Evan Longoria: Smacks 13th homer Friday

Longoria went 2-for-4 with a double and solo home run in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Angels.

Longoria got his second half of the season off to a fine start with a 418-foot shot to left center in the first off Ricky Nolasco and added his 23rd double later in the contest. The veteran third baseman extended the hitting streak he'd initiated back on July 4 to seven games and is now slashing .324/.316/.500 over the first nine games of July.