Rays' Evan Longoria: Struggles at plate continue Tuesday
Longoria went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers.
Longoria's average now sits at .200 following Tuesday's action, and he's gone just 2-for-15 over the last four games. He also has just one extra-base hit over the last seven contests and hasn't homered since April 7 versus the Blue Jays. The 31-year-old slugger enjoyed a resurgent season in 2016, but his strikeout rate (33.8 percent) and contact rate (60 percent) are currently sitting at career lows, a major factor in his struggles thus far.
More News
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...