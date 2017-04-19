Rays' Evan Longoria: Struggles at plate continue Tuesday

Longoria went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers.

Longoria's average now sits at .200 following Tuesday's action, and he's gone just 2-for-15 over the last four games. He also has just one extra-base hit over the last seven contests and hasn't homered since April 7 versus the Blue Jays. The 31-year-old slugger enjoyed a resurgent season in 2016, but his strikeout rate (33.8 percent) and contact rate (60 percent) are currently sitting at career lows, a major factor in his struggles thus far.