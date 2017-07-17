Rays' Evan Longoria: Three hits in Sunday's loss
Longoria went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.
Longoria extended his hitting streak to nine games with his first three-hit effort since June 10. His average has jumped to .267 in that time, putting the career .270 hitter between .265 and .275 for the fourth time in five years. The 31-year-old third baseman's .444 slugging percentage still leaves much to be desired when compared to his .521 mark from 2016.
