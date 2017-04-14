Goetzman was brought up to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 24-year-old has moved very slowly through the Rays' system, but he'll head up a level to replace Shane Peterson after he was called up to the big leagues. Goetzman still projects as an organizational depth piece until he can consistently hit upper-level pitching.

