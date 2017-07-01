Faria (3-0) allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on four hits while striking out six over 6.2 innings, Friday against the Orioles.

Faria had a two-run lead in the first inning before allowing single runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings, and the offense took him off the hook for a potential loss by scoring a run in the ninth inning. He's yet to have a poor start in his young big-league career, and he continues to be a great fantasy option with his 2.23 ERA. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Red Sox.