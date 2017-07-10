Faria will start the Rays' first game of the second half against the Angels next Friday, Daniel O'Boyle of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The rookie set a high bar in his first six starts, compiling a 2.11 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB over 38.3 innings. Faria has become perhaps the most consistent member of the Rays rotation since arriving from Triple-A Durham, and he'll be one of the most intriguing players to monitor in the second half of the season.