Rays' Jacob Faria: Getting first start of second half
Faria will start the Rays' first game of the second half against the Angels next Friday, Daniel O'Boyle of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The rookie set a high bar in his first six starts, compiling a 2.11 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB over 38.3 innings. Faria has become perhaps the most consistent member of the Rays rotation since arriving from Triple-A Durham, and he'll be one of the most intriguing players to monitor in the second half of the season.
