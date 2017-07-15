Rays' Jacob Faria: Hurls another quality start
Faria allowed just one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 6.2 innings in a no-decision Friday against the Angels.
Faria's hot start continues, as he now has opened his big-league career with a remarkable seven straight quality starts. His only significant mistake was a solo home run from Albert Pujols in the second inning. He was matched by his counterpart Ricky Nolasco in a pitcher's duel as his offense couldn't bring him the win, but Faria remains undefeated on the season.
