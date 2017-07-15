Play

Faria allowed just one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 6.2 innings in a no-decision Friday against the Angels.

Faria's hot start continues, as he now has opened his big-league career with a remarkable seven straight quality starts. His only significant mistake was a solo home run from Albert Pujols in the second inning. He was matched by his counterpart Ricky Nolasco in a pitcher's duel as his offense couldn't bring him the win, but Faria remains undefeated on the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast