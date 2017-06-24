Faria (3-0) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings in a no-decision against the Orioles on Saturday.

Faria gave up home runs to Adam Jones and Welington Castillo, but he still was able to record his fourth straight quality start to begin his big-league career. Fantasy owners will continue to be excited to use him in weekly lineups until he shows significant signs of falling off, though with a 2.10 ERA, he certainly could continue to be a dominant pitcher. He'll make his next start Friday against the Orioles.