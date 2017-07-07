Faria (4-0) allowed a single run on four hits and four walks while striking out two batters through six innings during Thursday's win over Boston.

Considering he beat Cy Young-candidate Chris Sale, it's not out of the question to suggest that this was the rookie's best outing -- despite the mediocre stat line. Faria now sports a high-end 2.11 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 8.7 ERA through six starts. His 3.18 FIP is also an impressive mark. There are probably going to be a few hiccups moving forward, and an innings limit could also be in the cards, but Faria is showcasing impressive upside. It'll be interesting to see when the Rays choose to start him following the All-Star break.