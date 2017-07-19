Faria (4-1) allowed four runs on six hits and four walk while striking out four batters through five innings during Wednesday's loss to Oakland.

After spinning seven consecutive quality starts to begin his tenure in the majors, Faria's excellent stretch ended with his first loss of the season Wednesday. Even with the underwhelming outing, the rookie still boasts a high-end 2.52 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 8.1 K/9 for the year. His 3.51 FIP highlights that most of what he's accomplished on the hill to date is sustainable, too. Faria lines up to face Baltimore at Tropicana Field in his next start.