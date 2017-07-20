Schultz (groin) moved his rehab from the GCL Rays to High-A Charlotte, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander looked solid in his stint in the Gulf Coast League, allowing an earned run on four hits over 4.2 innings while recording six strikeouts. Schultz turned some heads in spring training with the Rays while posting a stingy 1.84 ERA and racking up 22 whiffs, but he's expected to return to Triple-A Durham when healthy.