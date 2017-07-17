Rays' Jaime Schultz: Working his way back in GCL
Schultz (groin) has notched four strikeouts and allowed three hits over 3.2 scoreless innings across three rehab appearances with the Gulf Coast League Rays.
The 26-year-old right-hander has looked impressive and could be on the verge of a move upward to at least High-A Charlotte to continue his rehab. Schultz has been sidelined since April 7 with his groin strain and had allowed two hits and two strikeouts over one inning with Triple-A Durham before his injury.
