Bauers is slashing .238/.319/.333 over his first 47 plate appearances at Triple-A Durham this season.

The 21-year-old outfielder turned quite a few heads during spring training with some tape-measure home runs, but he's off to a sluggish start with Durham. However, Bauers did blast his first round-tripper of the season against Gwinnett on Sunday, a two-run shot in the first inning off Braves starter Aaron Blair. The slugging outfielder is taking his hacks against Triple-A arms for the first time after 866 plate appearances over the last two seasons with Double-A Montgomery.