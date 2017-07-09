Rays' Jake Bauers: Scuffling lately at Triple-A
Bauers, 21, is hitting just .184 with 10 strikeouts over his last 10 games for Triple-A Durham.
Bauers does have a home run and seven RBI over that span, though. However, the plate discipline has not been quite as solid at this level as in past years for Bauers. Still, he's got some pop and has also swiped a career-best 11 bases this year. He should make his MLB debut by the end of the 2017 campaign.
