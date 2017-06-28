Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Dealt with food poisoning prior to most recent start

Odorizzi was dealing with food poisoning in the days leading up to his most recent start Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Coming off one of his worst starts of the season when he gave up four runs in 5.1 innings, we now know the pitcher was on IVs in the days before that outing. The Rays' starter appears to have recovered from the illness and fantasy owners should expect to see his future starts closer to the 3.78 ERA he had prior to the poor showing we saw from him Sunday.