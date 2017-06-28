Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Dealt with food poisoning prior to most recent start
Odorizzi was dealing with food poisoning in the days leading up to his most recent start Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Coming off one of his worst starts of the season when he gave up four runs in 5.1 innings, we now know the pitcher was on IVs in the days before that outing. The Rays' starter appears to have recovered from the illness and fantasy owners should expect to see his future starts closer to the 3.78 ERA he had prior to the poor showing we saw from him Sunday.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...