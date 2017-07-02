Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Earns win in abbreviated start

Odorizzi (5-3) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Orioles.

Odorizzi was provided 10 runs of support and easily cruised to a victory while burning through 111 pitches in just five innings. He's given up exactly three earned runs in five of his last six outings, and his 4.08 ERA make him a somewhat consistent -- if unspectacular -- fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Red Sox.