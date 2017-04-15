Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Lands on DL
Odorizzi (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander exited Saturday's contest with hamstring tightness, and although an official diagnosis has not been disclosed, the issue is apparently bad enough to warrant a trip to the DL. Odorizzi will likely miss his next couple starts, so look for Erasmo Ramirez or Austin Pruitt to make some spot starts while he's sidelined.
